Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $21,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.