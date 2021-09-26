Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.43 and its 200-day moving average is $186.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

