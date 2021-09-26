Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $803,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 55.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 292,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $5,061,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

