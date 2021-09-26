Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $100.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

