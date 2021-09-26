Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $146.93 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $146.93 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $327.22 or 0.00751921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00103266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00134971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,419.40 or 0.99773063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.35 or 0.07032348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

