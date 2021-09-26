Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by 164.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $36.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $322.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

