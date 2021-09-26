Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.