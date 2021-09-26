LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €60.72 ($71.44) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.