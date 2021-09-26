LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $312,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

