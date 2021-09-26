Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 286,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.31% of Lear worth $242,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after buying an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lear by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 389,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 68,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

LEA stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.55. 345,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,040. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

