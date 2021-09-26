Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.76% of Leidos worth $1,110,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $36,436,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

