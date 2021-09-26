Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMND opened at $69.72 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.