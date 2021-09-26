Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $40,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.96 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

