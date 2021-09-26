Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.