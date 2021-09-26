Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.
LEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.56.
Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.