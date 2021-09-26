Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 434.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,151 shares of company stock worth $4,819,138. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.