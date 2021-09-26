Linda Yueh Purchases 4,716 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,105.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

