Linda Yueh Purchases 4,716 Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Stock

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).
Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,105.45.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
