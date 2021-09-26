loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

