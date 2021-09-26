Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00067973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00129026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,246.07 or 1.00148250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.25 or 0.06788116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00747545 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

