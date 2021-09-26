LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 267,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

