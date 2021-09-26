Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head to Head Analysis

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A XPeng -33.74% -12.20% -8.84%

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 31.70 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -21.81

Lucid Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 XPeng 0 2 10 0 2.83

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $52.97, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

XPeng beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

