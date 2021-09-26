Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,337.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $6.81 million and $239,337.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00130029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043854 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

