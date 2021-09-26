LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 349,385 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $159,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,059. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

