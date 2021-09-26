Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 144,219 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

