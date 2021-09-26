Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,984,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,424,920 shares of company stock valued at $143,310,486. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.