Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $9.88 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.86 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

