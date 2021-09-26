Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 17,820 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

