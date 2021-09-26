Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 175,301 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,301 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in BlackBerry by 867.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BlackBerry by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

