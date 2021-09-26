Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.76

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 225855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,360 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

