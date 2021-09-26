Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.