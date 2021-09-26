Marcho Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,545 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 6.6% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Spotify Technology worth $97,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.20. 1,103,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,658. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $248.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

