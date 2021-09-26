Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on MRNS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
