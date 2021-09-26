Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.