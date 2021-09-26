Martin P. Klein Sells 1,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATH stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $4,319,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

