Mary Kay Haben Sells 6,665 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.19.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.