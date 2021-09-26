McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $71,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

