McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

