MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 0.2%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.49 and last traded at C$16.36. Approximately 10,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MDA to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$581.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

