MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 171,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,948. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,396 shares of company stock worth $5,978,772. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 99,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

