Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $199.04. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,714 shares of company stock worth $36,395,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $12,974,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.