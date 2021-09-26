MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 25.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $91,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.41 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,782.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,583.70.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

