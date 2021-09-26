Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 263 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

