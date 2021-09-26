Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 372 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

