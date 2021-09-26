Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSLX stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

