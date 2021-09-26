Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MRU traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 310,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.90. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

