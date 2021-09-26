MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

MGM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 516,843 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

