Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.27 and a 200 day moving average of $267.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.