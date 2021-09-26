MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $616.57

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $616.57, but opened at $580.30. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $583.29, with a volume of 4,474 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $656.73 and a 200 day moving average of $628.41.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

