MiL.k Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.08 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $82.08 million and approximately $26.31 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

