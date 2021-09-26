Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MAB stock opened at GBX 267.80 ($3.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 126.20 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 515.33.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

