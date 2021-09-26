Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,134 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $35,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

