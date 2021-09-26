Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,556.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $953.57 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

